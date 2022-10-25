Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,311 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.36% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

