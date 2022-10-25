Candriam S.C.A. Sells 7,445 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,197.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.34.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

