InMode (INMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY22 guidance at $2.11-2.16 EPS.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. InMode's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in InMode by 21.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

