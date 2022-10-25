Candriam S.C.A. Takes $12.93 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 623,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.45% of Covetrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

