Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $4.20 to $4.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $17.45 to $17.70 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDY opened at $357.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.86. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

