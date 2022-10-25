Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

