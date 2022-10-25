Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 120,772 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

