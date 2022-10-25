AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.1 %

AME opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

