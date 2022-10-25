FY2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Saturday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.25 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.43.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.94. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

