Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.43% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,540,000 after buying an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.