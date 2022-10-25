Edison International to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a report released on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Edison International Stock Performance
Edison International stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,222,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
Further Reading
