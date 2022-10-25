Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

