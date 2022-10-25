16,558 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

