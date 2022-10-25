Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $413,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

