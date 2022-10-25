Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 109.0% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $37,283,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 117.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $29,878,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.85. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

