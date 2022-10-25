Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 21,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 56.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 76.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

