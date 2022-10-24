Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

