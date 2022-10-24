ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $123.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

