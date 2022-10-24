Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

SIVB stock opened at $241.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average is $422.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $239.12 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

