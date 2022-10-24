Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $118.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,279 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,908 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.