Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 10,681 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

