Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $37.83 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

