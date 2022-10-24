Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

EBAY stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

