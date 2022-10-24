Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $150.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.