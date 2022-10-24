PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

PPG stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.