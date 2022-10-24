Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 28,200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $101.77 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

