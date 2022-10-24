Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

KEYS opened at $167.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

