Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at $151,250,631.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,753 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

KDP opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

