Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $131.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

