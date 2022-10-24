Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

