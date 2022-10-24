Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,481 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Shares of V stock opened at $188.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

