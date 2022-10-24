Resolute Financial LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

