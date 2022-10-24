Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 228,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $101,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.8 %

DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

