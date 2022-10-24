The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southern by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SO. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.