Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

