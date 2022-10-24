Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

