Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,333 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.