First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

