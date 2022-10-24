Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

ENB stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

