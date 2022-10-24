Alta Capital Management LLC Has $41.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $188.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

