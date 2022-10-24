Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $166,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

EA opened at $124.22 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

