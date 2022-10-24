Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.25 EPS.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 5.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

