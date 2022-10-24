Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $110.34 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

