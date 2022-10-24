Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

