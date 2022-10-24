Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.