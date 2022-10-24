Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

