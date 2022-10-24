1,256 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,749,713 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

