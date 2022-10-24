T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

