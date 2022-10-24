Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $133.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

