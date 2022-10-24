Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Enbridge by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

ENB opened at $37.76 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

